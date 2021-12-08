Fairbanks knocks off Urbana in OT

Visiting Fairbanks held on to defeat Urbana, 57-54, in OT in non-league boys basketball.

The Panthers (1-2) scored 23 points in the second quarter and led, 36-22, at the half.

UHS (2-1) rallied in the second half and the score was tied, 51-51, at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers play at North Union on Friday.

Triad wins

SPRINGFIELD – Ayden Spriggs scored a game-high 23 points as Triad rallied to beat Northeastern, 66-60, in OHC boys basketball.

Triad trailed, 31-28, at the half.

For the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1), Ayden Sanford had 13 points and Caleb Thomas added 12.

Northeastern won the jayvee game, 39-31.

Triad hosts West Jefferson on Friday.

Graham loses

FORT RECOVERY – Graham lost to Fort Recovery, 59-57, in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 32-26, at the half.

For Graham (0-2), Bode McGuire had 23 points, Ben Sells had 17 and Eric Goddard added 11.

“Fort Recovery is a very physical team and put us on our heels in the first half,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “The second half we came out with a better mindset and matched their physicality. We were very sure with the basketball, only having three turnovers. The last two games have been decided by two possessions. We have to find a way.”

The Falcons host Northwestern on Friday.

WL-S girls fall

WEST LIBERTY – West Jefferson knocked off WL-S, 34-29, in OHC girls basketball.

WL-S trailed, 20-9, at the half.

For the Tigers (3-3, 2-1), Megan Hollar had 10 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 28-22. Caitlyn King had 9 points for the Tigers.

In the 9th grade game, Minster topped WL-S, 37-22. Laila Butler had 10 points for the Tigers.

Urbana’s Landon Key drives to the basket against Fairbanks. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_key.jpg Urbana’s Landon Key drives to the basket against Fairbanks. Photo by John Coffman Photography