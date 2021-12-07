Graham sweeps Urbana in bowling

Visiting Graham beat Urbana, 2,963-2,201, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Falcons (3-1), Peyton Schwierking had a 264-176 440, Spencer Hannahs a 214-198 412, Tyler Dowty a 199-212 411, Jayden Tourney a 227-170 397 and Daniel Evans a 186-192 378.

For the Hillclimbers (1-2), Kaz Scott had a 190-258 448, Brevan Staley a 189-148 337, Logan Dale a 170-153 323 and Jonathan Collins a 105-135 240.

In girls action, Graham won, 2,525-2,252.

For the Falcons (4-0), Paityn Dowty rolled a 222-228 450, Sarah Behrens a 215-215 430, Gracie Astry a 199-184 383 and Kailey Dowty a 191-163 354.

For the Hillclimbers (1-3), Jazmyn Scott rolled a 168-231 399, Riley Smith a 202-155 357, Layla Nickell a 154-145 299, Lauren Turner a 136-151 287 and Jessica Rooney a 107-117 224.

Wrestling

DAYTON – The West Liberty-Salem wrestling team competed at the Dayton Christian Tournament.

Only three Tiger wrestlers competed, but all brought home hardware.

Gabe McGill went 4-1 on the day with 3 pins, taking third. Jacob Griffith went 3-2 with a pin and a technical fall, placing 5th. And Wylie Harbour went 2-3 on the day with 2 pins, placing 6th.

WL-S will compete on Saturday at the Madison Plains High School Eagle Invite.

