Fairlawn tops Triad in girls basketball

SIDNEY – Fairlawn defeated Triad, 54-11, in non-league girls basketball.

For the Cardinals (0-5), Cami Allison had 6 points, Mia LeMay had 3 points and 7 rebounds, Ashlyn McCoy had 8 rebounds and Abbey Overfield added 8 rebounds.

Triad will play at Northeastern tonight.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade girls lost to North Union, 27-16. Brylee Spriggs led UJHS (0-3) with 8 points and Janaya Scott added 6.

Urbana’s 8th graders won, 28-25. Alex Dixon had 15 points for UJHS (2-0).

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat North Union, 31-16. For UJHS (2-0), Grady Lantz had 11 points, Nick Webb had 6 and Larkin Moore added 5.

Urbana’s 8th graders won, 33-24. For UJHS (2-0), JJ Johnson had 11 points and Brody Donahoe added 9