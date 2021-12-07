Hurst named 1st team All-Ohio in football

Mechanicsburg linebacker Jake Hurst has been named first-team All-Ohio in Division VI football.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior recorded 135 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions this season for the Indians, who won the OHC North title and advanced to the third round of the playoffs in Region 24.

Mechanicsburg senior quarterback Aaron Conley, senior offensive lineman Adam Waller, junior defensive lineman Levi Milledge and senior defensive back Danny Mascadri were each named second-team All-Ohio.

In Division IV, Graham senior linebacker Zack Vanscoy was named second-team All-Ohio and Graham senior defensive lineman Cooper Strader was named third-team All-Ohio.

Mechanicsburg's Jake Hurst (33) records a sack against Coldwater in the Region 24 playoffs. Photo by John Coffman Photography