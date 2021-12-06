Mechanicsburg boys win Ohio Kick-Off tourney

COLUMBUS – The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team won the Ohio High School Kick-Off Tournament at HP Lanes on Saturday.
Mechanicsburg’s Peyton Leeson, Eli Mayberry and Jack Wolf each made the “All-Tournament Team” for the boys.
Leeson earned 2nd place with a series of 694 (265, 204, 225), Eli Mayberry was 3rd with a series of 660 (173, 248, 239) and Jack Wolf was 6th with a series of 631 (240, 199, 192).
For the Indians, Christopher Ritchie had a 175, 201, 176 for a 552 and Zach Miller a 164.
The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team also competed in the Ohio High School Kick-Off Tournament.
The Indians finished in 9th place overall out of 23 teams. Mechanicsburg was led by Taylor Rausch, who rolled games of 161, 175, 181 for a 517.
Rausch finished in 8th place overall as an individual to make the all-tournament team.
For the Indians, Hannah Dingledine had a 159, 139, 212 for a 510, Charli Hawk a 159, 169, 137 for a 465, Kennedy Moore a 168, 157 and Faith Ford a 180, 145.