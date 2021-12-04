Urbana defeats Graham in girls hoops

ST. PARIS – Urbana knocked off Graham, 46-35, in CBC girls basketball on Saturday.

UHS out-scored Graham, 14-0, in the fourth quarter.

“Turnovers are what killed us,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “We did an OK job of breaking their press in the first half but not so much in the second half. We went at least six minutes without scoring because of the turnovers.”

For the Hillclimbers (5-0, 1-0), Peyton Mounce had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals, Maleah Murphy had 5 points, 10 steals and 5 assists, Lyza Forson had 11 points and 7 rebounds and Marah Donahoe added 8 points.

Indians prevail

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley scored 15 points as Mechanicsburg downed Triad, 66-13, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 49-2, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (4-0, 2-0), Elyse Wilson and Madison Lim each had 11 points and Olivia Skillings added nine assists and eight steals.

For Triad (0-4, 0-2), Mia LeMay had 6 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 40-2. For the Indians, Jenna Tull had 9 points. For the Cardinals, Mya James had 7 rebounds.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – Chaley Wade scored a game-high 14 points as WL-S beat winless Northeastern, 53-14, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (3-2, 2-0), Megan Hollar had 12 points and Gabby Williams added 10.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 25-17. For the Tigers, Caitlyn King had 11 points.

WL-S hosts West Jefferson tonight.

Urbana’s Maleah Murphy drives past Graham’s Hailey Nash at GHS on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_murphy.jpg Urbana’s Maleah Murphy drives past Graham’s Hailey Nash at GHS on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography