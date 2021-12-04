Triad places second at Northeastern Invite

SPRINGFIELD – Triad went 4-1 for a second-place finish at the Northeastern Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Triad beat Shawnee, 37-33; Urbana, 48-24; Bellefontaine, 48-24 and Northeastern/Southeastern, 54-18. The Cardinals lost to Kenton Ridge, 42-28.

Earning first places for the Cardinals were Jacob Haser (113 pounds), Awsom Mitchell (165), Kyle Walborn (190) and Ty Thomas (heavyweight).

Finishing second for Triad were Brant Bollack (150) and Thomas Ford (215).

Graham prevails

MARYSVILLE – Graham won the Bob Williams Kickoff Wrestling Classic on Saturday by prevailing in five duals.

The Falcons beat Team #12, 80-0; Delta, 64-6; Springboro, 67-3; Grove Cty, 65-3 and Parkersburg (W. Va.), 46-24.

Going 5-0 for Graham were Beric Jordan, Brogan Tucker, Colt Ryan, Bryce Kohler, Nolan Gessler, Gunner Cramblett, Luke James and Carter Neves.

Placing in the jayvee tourney were: 138 Cody Swigart 1st, 175 Chett Mannier 2nd and 190 Bo Arms 5th.

Triad’s Brant Bollack controls his opponent from Kenton Ridge at 150 pounds on Saturday at Northeastern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_bollack-1.jpg Triad’s Brant Bollack controls his opponent from Kenton Ridge at 150 pounds on Saturday at Northeastern. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo