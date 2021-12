Indians split with Coldwater in bowling

MECHANICSBURG – Coldwater and Mechanicsburg met in a battle of state bowling powerhouses.

Taylor Rausch rolled a 423 with games of 214 and 209 as Mechanicsburg held off Coldwater, 2,385-2,344, in non-league girls action.

For Mechanicsburg (3-0), Kennedy Moore rolled a 224, 167 for a 391, Caroline Nott a 172, 161 for a 333, Hannah Dingledine a 154 and Charli Hawk a 212.

In boys action, Mechanicsburg lost to Coldwater, 2,911-2,867.

For the Indians (2-1), Jack Wolf rolled a 170, 186 for a 356, Zach Miller a 192, 197 for a 389, Christopher Ritchie a 192, Peyton Leeson a 196, 237 for a 433 and Eli Mayberry a 246, 224 for a 470.

For the Mechanicsburg jayvees, Jordan Sadowski rolled a 185, 150 for a 335.

Mechanicsburg’s Eli Mayberry (pictured) rolled a 246, 224 for a 470 against Coldwater. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_mayberry.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Eli Mayberry (pictured) rolled a 246, 224 for a 470 against Coldwater. Photos by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch (pictured) rolled a 423 with games of 214 and 209 against Coldwater. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_rausch.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch (pictured) rolled a 423 with games of 214 and 209 against Coldwater. Photos by John Coffman Photography