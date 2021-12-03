WL-S, Urbana earn wins in girls hoops

BELLEFONTAINE – Peyton Mounce had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 38-30, in CBC girls basketball.

UHS led, 19-17, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (4-0), Marah Donahoe had 8 points and Claire Keely added 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Urbana plays at Graham tonight.

WL-S tops Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG – WL-S defeated Triad, 62-12, in OHC girls basketball.

WL-S led, 38-7, at the half.

For the Tigers, Aubrey Williams had 18 points and Chaley Wade added 11.

For the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1), Cami Allison had 5 points and Abbey Overfield added 5 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 57-14.

For the Tigers, Laila Butler had 13 points and Caitlyn King added 11. For the Cardinals, Abbey Overfield had 7 points and Mya James added 6 rebounds.

Triad will play at Mechanicsburg tonight.

JH basketball

The Urbana 8th grade girls basketball team opened its season with a 32-30 win over Ben Logan. For UJHS, Alex Dixon led all scorers with 15 points followed by Norra Smith with 9.

The Urbana 7th grade girls lost to Ben Logan, 12-6. Urbana’s Brylee Spriggs led all scorers with 4 points.

Urbana’s 7th grade boys basketball team beat Ben Logan, 43-16. For UJHS (1-0), Grady Lantz had 16 points and Nick Webb and Kaden Underwood each added 8.

Urbana’s 8th graders won, 28-20. For UJHS (1-0), JJ Johnson had 12 points.