Graham defeats Piqua in girls hoops

PIQUA – Graham beat Piqua, 54-36, in non-league girls basketball.

The Falcons led, 24-18, at the half.

For Graham (1-2), Abby Yukon and Hailey Nash each had 13 points and Mazzy Johnson added 10.

“We got sloppy in the second quarter shooting shots they wanted us to shoot and allowing too much dribble penetration,” said GHS Coach Scott Seeberg. “Once we got that fixed, we got on a roll.”

The Falcons won the jayvee game, 44-14. For Graham, Claire Sells had 12 points and Izzy Riley added 10.

The Falcons play at London tonight.

WL-S frosh win

WL-S defeated Fairbanks, 26-21, in 9th grade girls basketball. Ava Johnson had 10 points for the Tigers.

Graham’s Hailey Nash (3) drives to the basket against Piqua. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_nash.jpg Graham’s Hailey Nash (3) drives to the basket against Piqua. Photo by John Coffman Photography