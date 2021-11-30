Leeson rolls 300 game as Indians win

FAIRBORN – Peyton Leeson rolled a 300 game as Mechanicsburg beat Greenon, 2,861-2,393, in OHC boys bowling.

For the Indians (2-0), Zach Miller had a 189, 201 for a 390, Christopher Ritchie a 199, Leeson a 300, 249 for a 549 and Eli Mayberry a 237, 220 for a 457.

In jayvee action for the Indians, Jordan Sadowski had a 149, 153 for a 302.

In girls bowling, Mechanicsburg prevailed, 2,317-2,257.

For the Indians, Kennedy Moore rolled a 382 with games of 165 and 217, Hannah Dingledine had a 176, 183 for a 359, Taylor Rausch a 164, Charli Hawk a 173, Caroline Nott a 146, Kendall Rausch a 120, Faith Ford a 144 and Gwen Westfall a 161.

For the Indians’ jayvees, Caitlin Berschett rolled a 283 with games of 144 and 139.

Mechanicsburg will host Coldwater on Thursday in a key non-league matchup.

Graham wins

Graham nipped Shawnee, 2,865-2,827, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Falcons, (1-0), Jayden Tourney had a 235-232 467, Peyton Schwierking a 206-243 449, Spencer Hannahs a 210-206 416 and Tyler Dowty a 208-205 413.

In girls bowling, Graham won, 2,364-1,946.

For the Falcons (1-0), Paityn Dowty had a 227-191 418, Sarah Behrens a 193-169 362, Kailey Dowty a 173-178 351 and Gracie Astry a 145-180 325.

UHS prevails

Urbana upended London, 2,144-1,658, in CBC girls bowling.

For the Hillclimbers (1-1), Maya Stokes had a 215-141 356, Riley Smith a 174-169 343, Jazmyn Scott a 193-125 318 and Layla Nickell a 139-131 270.

WL-S falls

Greeneview beat WL-S, 1,954-1,861, in OHC boys bowling.

For the Tigers (0-1), Skylor Mueller had a 124-205 329, Holden Shafer a 143-150 293 and Eli Ullery a 186-97 283.