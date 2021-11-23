Urbana girls knock off Northeastern, 59-15

Urbana defeated visiting Northeastern, 59-15, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

UHS led, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter and 30-4 at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Maleah Murphy had 19 points, 9 steals and 5 assists, Peyton Mounce had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Lyza Forson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Reyse Wilson added 7 points.

Urbana plays at Bellefontaine on Dec. 1.

WL-S falls

ANNA – WL-S lost to Anna, 35-30, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

The Tigers trailed, 23-14, at the half.

For WL-S (0-2), Chaley Wade and Aubrey Williams each scored 7 points.

Anna won the jayvee game, 50-8.

The Tigers host Miami East on Tuesday.

Graham loses

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern beat Graham, 49-35, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

Graham trailed, 30-16, at the half.

“In the first half, we let (Southeastern) get too many offensive rebounds,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg.”We are not a big team and we work on rebounding every day. We need to get more physical. They jumped out on us early. We need faster starts.”

Abby Yukon led the Falcons with 19 points.

Graham (0-1) plays at Vandalia Butler on Friday afternoon.

Triad falls

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee upended Triad, 58-23, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

For Triad (0-2), Mia LeMay had 8 points and 10 rebounds and Madi Cox added 5 points.

The Cardinals will host WL-S on Dec. 2.

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce (left) shoots over a Northeastern defender. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_mounce.jpg Urbana’s Peyton Mounce (left) shoots over a Northeastern defender. Photo by John Coffman Photography