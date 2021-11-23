Indians sweep Rams in OHC bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Greeneview, 2,199-1,577, in OHC action.

For the Indians, Taylor Rausch rolled a 162, 172 for a 334, Charli Hawk a 153, 174 for a 327, Hannah Dingledine a 150, 170 for a 320, Caroline Nott a 174, Kendall Rausch a 121 and Kennedy Moore a 149.

In boys action, Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview, 2,817-1,999.

For the Indians, Jack Wolf rolled a 194, 225 for a 419, Zach Miller a 168, 179 for a 347, Christopher Ritchie a 215, Peyton Leeson a 280, 217 for a 497 and Eli Mayberry a 207, 215 for a 422.

BHS sweeps UHS

Bellefontaine upended Urbana, 2,332-2,146, in CBC boys bowling.

For the Hillclimbers, Kaz Scott rolled a 191-198, Logan Dale a 159-147, Nathan Jones a 153-148 and Aydan Reisinger a 148-151.

In girls action, Bellefontaine topped UHS, 2,104-2,002.

For Urbana, Jazmyn Scott rolled a 182-240, Maya Stokes a 128-187, Riley Smith a 152-145 and Jessica Rooney a 121-103.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade girls basketball team lost to Graham, 35-24. Brylee Spriggs and Janaya Scott led Urbana with 8 points each. Graham did not report statistics.