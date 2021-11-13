Coldwater defeats Mechanicsburg in playoff game

PIQUA – Fourth-seeded Coldwater of the mighty Midwest Athletic Conference beat No. 1 Mechanicsburg, 42-6, Saturday night in the Division VI, Region 24 football playoffs

The Indians have never beaten a team from the MAC.

On the second play of the game, Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst lost a fumble at his own 30, and the Cavs scored five plays later on Luke Sudhoff’s one-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

A 12-yard punt on Mechanicsburg’s ensuing possession gave Coldwater a first down at the Indians’ 34.

Six plays later, an eight-yard touchdown pass from Reece Dellinger to Marcel Blasingame made it 14-0 with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter.

A 43-yard TD pass from Dellinger to Tanner Muhlenkamp gave the Cavs a 21-0 lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter.

Five minutes later, a 49-yard touchdown toss from Dellinger to Muhlenkamp made it 28-0 at the half.

Mechanicsburg had six first-half possessions with four ending in a punt, one on a fumble and quarterback Aaron Conley threw an interception just before the intermission.

On the first play of the third quarter, Coldwater (11-2) took a 35-0 lead on a 71-yard TD pass from Dellinger to Tyler Schwieterman to start the running clock.

Mechanicsburg finally found the scoreboard at 10:17 of the fourth quarter when Hurst returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-6.

Four minutes later, Blasingame scored on a 13-yard run to provide the final margin of victory.

The Indians finish the season 12-1 overall and as champions of the OHC North Division.

Coldwater’s Evan Homan (72) hits Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley as he throws a pass during Saturday night’s game at Piqua. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_conley-3.jpg Coldwater’s Evan Homan (72) hits Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley as he throws a pass during Saturday night’s game at Piqua. Photo by John Coffman Photography