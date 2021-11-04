Indians to host Greeneview

Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley (right) looks for running room during last week’s playoff game with visiting Elmwood Place. The top-seeded Indians (11-0) will host No. 8 Greeneview (7-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Division VI, Region 24 playoffs. Mechanicsburg beat Greeneview, 35-10, earlier this season.

Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley (right) looks for running room during last week’s playoff game with visiting Elmwood Place. The top-seeded Indians (11-0) will host No. 8 Greeneview (7-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Division VI, Region 24 playoffs. Mechanicsburg beat Greeneview, 35-10, earlier this season.