Graham to play at Wyoming

Graham’s Zack Vanscoy sacks Taylor’s quarterback during last week’s playoff game at GHS. The eighth-seeded Falcons (7-3) will play at No. 1 Wyoming (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Division IV, Region 16. Wyoming defeated Graham in the playoffs last year, 34-14.

