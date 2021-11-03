Posted on by

Graham to play at Wyoming


Graham’s Zack Vanscoy sacks Taylor’s quarterback during last week’s playoff game at GHS. The eighth-seeded Falcons (7-3) will play at No. 1 Wyoming (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Division IV, Region 16. Wyoming defeated Graham in the playoffs last year, 34-14.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

