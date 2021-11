West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Williams and Bailey Poppe and Mechanicsburg’s Lilly Cushman have each been named first-team All-OHC North Division in volleyball.

WL-S’s Michele Smith and Mechanicsburg’s Abby Lawhorn were each named to the second team.

WL-S’s Ally Gaver, Leah Ropp and Aleah Reed, Mechanicsburg’s Ava Moore and Kara Bebout and Triad’s Cayla Eaton and Kaydence Feasel were each named honorable mention.