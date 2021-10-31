WL-S girls claim 4th straight regional title

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its fourth consecutive Division III regional title here on Saturday.

The Tigers qualified for this Saturday’s state meet at The Fortress in Obetz starting at 9 a.m.

This will be the sixth consecutive trip to the state meet for the Big Orange.

West Liberty-Salem was first at the regional with 60 points followed by Fort Loramie with 66.

The Big Orange placed three runners in the top 10 with Megan Adams leading the way in first place (19:09.0).

Ashley Yoder finished in third place (19:51.7) and Addison McAuley was seventh (20:37.5).

Taylor Kennedy cracked the top 30, finishing 29th (21:45.1) and was followed by teammates Claire Longshore 40th place (22:24.2) and Mandilyn Weaver 41st place (22:24.4). Anna Knox rounded out the WL-S placers finishing 72nd (24:18.5).

At the Division II girls regional on Saturday, Graham’s Hailey Nash qualified for state by placing 12th in 20:39.7.

Graham’s Hailey Nash (pictured) placed 12th at the Division II regional meet at Troy on Saturday to qualify for state. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_nash-1.jpg Graham’s Hailey Nash (pictured) placed 12th at the Division II regional meet at Troy on Saturday to qualify for state. Photo by Sharon Wheeland WL-S’s Megan Adams (pictured) heads to the finish line first at the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_adams.jpg WL-S’s Megan Adams (pictured) heads to the finish line first at the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography