Indians rout Elmwood Place in playoff game

MECHANICSBURG – Top-seeded Mechanicsburg routed No. 16 Elmwood Place, 59-0, Saturday night in the Division VI, Region 24 football playoffs.

Six of Mechanicsburg’s nine offensive possessions in the game started in Elmwood Place territory.

Elmwood Place’s opening possession of the game ate 6:25 off the clock but ended with a punt from midfield, the furthest the visitors would venture the entire game.

At 2:51 of the first quarter, Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst scored on a 27-yard run and quarterback Aaron Conley added the two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.

Seven minutes later, Conley scored on fourth and goal from the two-yard line and added a two-point conversion run to give the Indians a 16-0 lead.

At 4:56 of the second quarter, Conley connected with Jayden Roland on a 27-yard TD pass and Conley added the two-point conversion run to give Mechanicsburg a 24-0 lead.

Moments later, the Indians recovered a fumble which led to a 25-yard touchdown pass from Conley to Danny Mascadri.

Hurst’s two-point run gave the Indians a 32-0 lead.

Just before the half, Hurst scored on a 39-yard scamper to make it 39-0.

Roland scored on a 35-yard run early in the third quarter and Liam Smith added a 50-yard TD scamper eight minutes later to give the Indians a 53-0 lead.

Jaden Gregory rounded out the scoring in the final moments of the game with a 14-yard run.

The Indians (11-0) had 345 total yards compared to 20 for Elmwood Place (3-6). Hurst rushed for 141 yards on nine carries.

Mechanicsburg will host a second-round playoff game next Saturday at 7 p.m.