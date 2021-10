WL-S falls in D-III volleyball tournament

BROOKVILLE – Second-seeded Dayton Christian defeated No. 3 West Liberty-Salem, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20, in the Division III volleyball tournament.

For the Tigers (21-4), Gabby Williams had 39 assists, 13 digs and was 15/16 serving with 1 ace and 3 blocks, Michele Smith had 10 kills, 11 digs and was 15/15 serving with 5 aces and was 17/17 on serves received, Leah Ropp had 8 kills, 10 digs and was 10/11 serving, Bailey Poppe had 16 kills, 27 digs and was 18/18 serving and 10/11 on serves received, Chaley Wade had 8 kills, 6 digs and 4 blocks and Ally Gaver had 33 digs and was 17/17 serving with one ace and 37/39 on serves received.

Graham plays Wyoming

Graham will play Wyoming in a Division II district volleyball final at Kettering Fairmont on Saturday at noon.