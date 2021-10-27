Graham wins, Urbana falls in volleyball

NEW CARLISLE – Third-seeded Graham rallied to beat No. 2 Ben Logan, 16-21, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13, in a Division II sectional volleyball final.

For the Falcons (21-4), Camille McIntosh had 12 kills and 5 blocks, Elaina Faulkner had 13 kills and 11 digs, Teagan Setty had 25 digs and Dena Wilson added 47 assists.

Graham will play either Wyoming or Batavia on Saturday at noon at Kettering Fairmont in a district final.

UHS falls

NEW CARLISLE – Top-seeded Tipp held off Urbana, 29-27, 25-14, 25-27, 25-15, in the Division II volleyball sectional.

For UHS (16-9), Emily Skelley had 19 kills, 3 aces and 20 digs and recorded her 1,000th career dig, Arianna Cydrus had 9 kills and 9 digs, Olyvia Reed had 7 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces, Ella Taylor had 33 assists, 12 digs and 4 kills and Haleigh Schetter and Olivia Heckman Stoodt each added 9 digs.

Graham soccer loses

XENIA – Top-seeded Tipp beat Graham, 7-0, in the Division II boys soccer sectional.

The Falcons finish the season at 7-11-1.

Graham's Whytney Faulkner (pictured) returns a serve in the sectional final match against Ben Logan. Urbana's Ella Taylor (9) and Arianna Cydrus (25) team up for a block during a sectional match against Tipp.