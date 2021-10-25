Graham wins, UHS loses in boys soccer

SPRINGFIELD – Graham nipped Kenton Ridge, 2-1, in overtime in the Division II boys soccer sectional on Saturday.

Owen Powell and Nathan Ryman each scored a goal for GHS and Cayden Haines and Joshua Ryman each added an assist.

The Falcons (7-10-1) advance to play top-seeded Tipp at Xenia today at 7 p.m.

Urbana loses

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan beat Urbana, 4-2, in the Division II boys soccer sectional on Saturday.

Oliver Grim and Kadren Neff-Strickland each scored a goal for the Hillclimbers, who finish the season at 8-4-4 overall.

Triad falls in volleyball

COVINGTON – Top-seeded Fort Loramie upended Triad, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10, in the Division IV volleyball sectional.

The Cardinals end the season at 1-21 overall.