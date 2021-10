NEW CARLISLE – Graham rallied to beat Kenton Ridge, 21-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-16, in the Division II volleyball sectional.

For the Falcons, Dena Wilson had 44 assists and 4 aces., Camille McIntosh had 15 kills and 4 blocks, Whytney Faulkner had 17 kills and 16 digs and Teagan Setty added 22 digs.

The Falcons (20-4) advance to play Ben Logan (21-2) here on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.