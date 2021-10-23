WL-S wins, UHS falls in girls soccer sectional

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Indian Lake, 6-2, in the Division III girls soccer sectional.

Lily Weaver, Chloe Bender, Zoie Vermillion, Megan Hollar, Ava Johnson and Maddie Cole each scored a goal for the Tigers.

Adding assists were Hallie Smith (2), Vermillion and Amanda Domachowski.

WL-S (10-6) advances to play top-seeded Anna at Bellefontaine on Monday at 7 p.m.

Urbana falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern beat Urbana, 3-1, in the Division II girls soccer sectional.

The Hillclimbers finish the season at 13-4 overall.

WL-S’s Zoie Vermillion (right) controls the ball against visiting Indian Lake. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_vermillion.jpg WL-S’s Zoie Vermillion (right) controls the ball against visiting Indian Lake. Photo by John Coffman Photography