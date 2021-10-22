Graham sinks Lakers; UHS loses to N. Union

ST. PARIS – Eli Hollingsworth scored a late touchdown and added the two-point conversion run as Graham rallied to beat Indian Lake, 42-41, in CBC football Friday night.

The win gives the Falcons (6-3) a likely berth in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs next Friday night.

Indian Lake jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Graham scored on a Zack Vanscoy 60-yard run and a 19-yard pass from Hollingsworth to Ben Sells to tie it at 14-14 heading into the second quarter.

Jaden Sells and Ben Sells each caught a TD pass from Hollingsworth in the second quarter and the score was tied, 28-28, at the half.

After the Lakers (7-3) went up 34-28 early in the third quarter, the Falcons tied it on a 21-yard TD pass from Hollingsworth to Ben Sells.

Indian Lake took a 41-34 lead in the fourth quarter until Hollingsworth’s late heroics pulled out the victory.

Hollingsworth completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 282 yards, Vanscoy had 106 yards rushing on 11 carries and Ben Sells had seven receptions for 192 yards.

Official playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday.

North Union 33, Urbana 0

RICHWOOD – North Union defeated Urbana, 33-0, Friday night in CBC football.

The Hillclimbers finish the season 2-8 overall.

Graham’s Eli Hollingsworth (2) passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons rallied to beat visiting Indian Lake Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_hollingsworth-1.jpg Graham’s Eli Hollingsworth (2) passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons rallied to beat visiting Indian Lake Friday night. Staff photo