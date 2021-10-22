Indians beat West Jeff; WL-S tops Triad

MECHANICSBURG – The one-two running punch of Jake Hurst and Aaron Conley led top-ranked Mechanicsburg to a 30-13 win over previously-unbeaten West Jefferson Friday night in OHC football.

Hurst rushed for 138 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns and Conley rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries.

The victory gave the Indians (10-0, 5-0) the OHC North title and ensured that Mechanicsburg will host a playoff game in Division VI, Region 24 next Saturday night.

Friday night’s game didn’t start well for the home team as West Jefferson (9-1, 4-1) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.

Following an interception in the second quarter, Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst scored on a five-yard run to make it 7-7.

Late in the second quarter, Mechanicsburg’s Danny Mascadri booted a 20-yard field goal to give the home team a 10-7 lead.

West Jefferson drove into Mechanicsburg territory late in the second quarter but missed on a 35-yard field goal attempt.

The Indians took the second half kickoff and went 91 yards for a TD, the drive culminating on a Hurst TD run to make it 17-7.

The drive took 10 minutes off the clock and featured all running plays.

On West Jefferson’s ensuing possession, the Roughriders fumbled and it was recovered by the Indians as the third quarter ended.

Moments later, Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley ran it 31 yards to the West Jefferson 15.

A holding penalty moved the Indians back, but a 15-yard Conley to Jayden Roland pass gave the Indians a first down at the WJ 5.

On third and goal at the 4, a Conley to Mascadri TD pass gave Mechanicsburg a 23-7 lead with 10:31 remaining.

A 55-yard touchdown pass by West Jeff quarterback Tyler Buescher two plays later cut the Mechanicsburg lead to 23-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Mechanicsburg’s ensuing possession lost 15 yards and West Jefferson took over at the M’burg 25 after a shanked punt.

The Indians’ defense stiffened, and the West Jeff drive ended on an incomplete pass on fourth and 23.

Four minutes later, Mechanicsburg put the game away on Hurst’s three-yard TD run.

WL-S 61, Triad 28

WEST LIBERTY – Christian Griffith completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 211 yards and three touchdowns as WL-S knocked off Triad, 61-28, in OHC football Friday night.

Griffith also added a rushing TD for the Tigers, who finish the season at 2-7 overall.

For Triad (2-8), which had four turnovers, Derek Bails passed for 92 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards with a TD.

In addition, Hayden Simpson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and Kane Bailey added two TD receptions.

Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst attempts to keep his balance against visiting West Jefferson Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_hurst-3.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst attempts to keep his balance against visiting West Jefferson Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography