Urbana, WL-S advance in volleyball

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana beat Shawnee, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14, in the Division II volleyball sectional.

For UHS (16-8), Emily Skelley had 15 kills and 10 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 7 kills and 10 digs, Olyvia Reed had 4 kills and 7 digs, Melina Keller and Alanna Canaday each had 3 kills, Ella Taylor had 27 assists and 8 digs, Olivia Heckman Stoodt had 10 digs and 3 aces and Haleigh Schetter added 4 digs.

The Hillclimbers advance to play top-seeded Tipp here on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

WL-S prevails

BROOKVILLE – WL-S defeated Northridge, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8, in the Division III volleyball sectional.

For the Tigers (20-3), Gabby Williams had 24 assists, 5 digs, 2 digs, 7 aces and was 20/21 serving, Michele Smith had 6 kills, 3 digs, 7 aces and was 22/22 serving with 1 block, Aleah Reed had 5 kills and 1 block, Leah Ropp had 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces and was 11/12 serving with 1 block, Bailey Poppe had 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces and 3 assists and Ally Gaver added 13 digs, 1 ace and was 8/9 serving and 9/9 on serves received.

WL-S advances to play Greenon here on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

M’burg falls

TROY – Russia upended Mechanicsburg, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18, in the Division IV volleyball sectional.

For the Indians (9-13), Lilly Cushman had 6 kills, 6 digs and 12 receives, Ava Moore had 3 kills and 3 receives, Abby Lawhorn had 19 digs and 14 receives, August Hartley had 3 kills and 1 block and Rylea Anway added 9 assists, 1 kill and 1 ace.

UHS wins in soccer

Landon Key scored two goals as Urbana downed visiting Tecumseh, 4-0, in CBC boys soccer.

Braedyn Laird and Kadren Neff-Strickland each scored a goal and UHS (8-3-4, 5-1-4) had seven saves in goal.

WL-S’s Ally Gaver (pictured) had 13 digs, 1 ace and was 8/9 serving and 9/9 on serves received in a victory over Northridge. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_gaver.jpg WL-S’s Ally Gaver (pictured) had 13 digs, 1 ace and was 8/9 serving and 9/9 on serves received in a victory over Northridge. Photo by John Coffman Photography