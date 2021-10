NEW CARLISLE – Graham defeated Brookville, 25-17, 25-22, 25-10, in the Division II volleyball sectional.

For the Falcons (19-4), Elaina Faulkner had 7 kills and 7 digs and Camille McIntosh added 8 kills and 4 blocks.

Graham advances to play Kenton Ridge here today at 5:30 p.m.

Graham’s Elaina Faulkner (pictured) had 7 kills and 7 digs in a win against Brookville. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_faulkner.jpg Graham’s Elaina Faulkner (pictured) had 7 kills and 7 digs in a win against Brookville. Photo by John Coffman Photography