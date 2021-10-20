Falcons win, WL-S falls in sectionals

ST. PARIS – Nathan Ryman scored two goals as Graham nipped Indian Lake, 2-1, in overtime in the Division II boys soccer sectional.

The Falcons (6-9-1) advance to play at Kenton Ridge on Saturday at 7 p.m.

WL-S falls

ENON – Greenon held off WL-S, 1-0, in the Division III boys soccer sectional.

Greenon scored the game winner with three minutes left in the match. The Tigers had some scoring chances but were unable to find the net. WL-S’s Logan Saylor recorded five saves.

The Tigers finish the season with a 10-5-2 record. It was the sixth consecutive season in which WL-S has won double-digit games.

Graham’s Owen Powell (pictured) controls the ball during a win against visiting Indian Lake. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_powell.jpg Graham’s Owen Powell (pictured) controls the ball during a win against visiting Indian Lake. Photo by John Coffman Photography