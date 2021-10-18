WL-S defeats Mechanicsburg in volleyball

MECHANICSBURG – WL-S beat Mechanicsburg, 25-16, 25-15, 25-6, in OHC volleyball on Saturday.

For the Tigers (19-3, 14-2), Gabby Williams had 34 assists, 9 digs and was 18/18 serving with 4 aces, Michele Smith was 13/13 serving with 3 aces, 6 kills and 8 digs, Leah Ropp had 7 kills, 1 dig and was 8/8 serving with one ace, Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 21 digs, 1 block and was 4/4 serving, Chaley Wade had 8 kills and 2 digs and Ally Gaver added 17 digs and was 10/12 on serves received.

The WL-S jayvees won, 25-5, 25-23, to finish the season 14-3 overall. For the Tigers, Londyn Loveless had 2 digs, 1 kill and was 3/4 serving with 7 assists, Mallory Bostick had 5 kills and was 9/11 serving with 3 aces and 1 solo block and Lexy Lee had 1 dig, 5 kills and was 4/4 serving.

Mechanicsburg won the 9th grade match, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23. For the Tigers, Kennedy Wallace had 5 aces, 6 kills and 6 assists, Josie Hostetler had 3 aces, 6 kills and 4 digs and Audrey Collins added 4 aces, 6 kills and 5 assists.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics by press time.