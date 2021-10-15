Northeastern defeats WL-S in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – First-place Northeastern beat WL-S, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (18-3, 13-2), Gabby Williams had 27 assists – including her school-record 2,000th assist – 13 digs and was 11/12 serving with one ace, Michele Smith had 7 kills, 11 digs and was 13/15 serving with 5 aces, Leah Ropp had 8 kills, 5 digs and was 9/10 serving with 2 aces, Bailey Poppe had 11 kills, 10 digs and was 3/4 serving and Ally Gaver added 17 digs, was 11/13 serving and 21/22 on serves received.

Northeastern is now 19-3, 15-1.

The WL-S jayvees won, 25-7, 25-11. For the Tigers, Mallory Bostick had 2 digs, 8 kills and was 18/19 serving with 8 aces, Teagan Boyd had 12 digs and was 5/5 on serves received and Rylie Schultz had 6 digs, 4 kills and was 2/2 serving with 3 assists.

UHS prevails

Urbana upended visiting Northwestern, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, in CBC volleyball.

For UHS (14-8, 6-4), Emily Skelley had 17 kills, 16 digs and 3 aces, Olyvia Reed had 11 kills and 10 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 10 kills and 11 digs and Ella Taylor added 39 assists and 4 aces.

Urbana’s jayvees won, 25-18, 29-27. For UHS, Jenna Weimer had 11 digs and 5 kills, Jazmyn Scott had 9 digs and 3 kills and Malayna Melvin had 5 digs and 4 aces.

Urbana’s 9th graders lost, 26-24, 24-26, 25-15. For UHS, Meah Portis had 5 digs, Abby Adams had 6 kills, 4 assists and 2 aces, Melvin had 8 assists, 7 aces and 5 digs and Scott added 5 kills, 4 aces and 3 digs.

Graham wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham defeated first-place Ben Logan, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, in CBC volleyball.

For the Falcons (18-4, 8-2), Teagan Setty had 25 digs, Camille McIntosh had 14 kills and Dena Wilson added 44 assists.

Ben Logan won the jayvee match.

Indians fall

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks topped Mechanicsburg, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25, in OHC volleyball.

For the Indians (9-11, 7-8), Lilly Cushman had 5 kills, 7 digs, 8 receives and 2 aces, Ava Moore had 4 kills and 5 receives, Abby Lawhorn had 23 digs and 17 receives and Kara Bebout added 7 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees lost, 25-19, 25-14, and the 9th graders lost, 25-15, 25-14.

Triad loses

WEST JEFFERSON – Triad lost to West Jefferson, 25-8, 25-18, 25-22, in OHC volleyball.

The Cardinals are now 1-20, 0-14.

Jayvee soccer

WL-S held off Graham, 1-0, in jayvee girls soccer.

For the Tigers (2-1-1), Sophia Hardwick had the goal, Chloe Bender had an assist and Brooke Dunn had 7 saves in goal.

WL-S’s Gabby Williams (pictured) records her 2,000th career assist against Northeastern. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_williams.jpg WL-S’s Gabby Williams (pictured) records her 2,000th career assist against Northeastern. Photo by John Coffman Photography