Graham, Urbana earn wins in CBC action

ST. PARIS – Graham rallied to beat Ben Logan, 47-35, in CBC football Friday night.

Ben Logan quarterback Kam Allen connected on a touchdown pass in the first quarter and added two long TD tosses in the second quarter.

Most of Graham’s offense in the first half was supplied by Eli Jacks, who returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and had a 27-yard TD reception from Eli Hollingsworth midway through the second quarter to cut the Ben Logan lead to 21-14.

An 85-yard kickoff return moments later gave Ben Logan a 28-14 lead.

Hollingsworth scored on a nine-yard run two minutes later to make it 28-20.

Jacks scored on a 69-yard pass from Hollingsworth late in the second quarter, and a successful two-point conversion pass to Jayden Sells tied the score at 28-28.

The Falcons drove to the BL 15 late in the second quarter, but Hollingsworth was intercepted.

Graham scored on the first possession of the third quarter when Hollingsworth connected with Zack Vanscoy on a six-yard pass to make it 35-28.

Ben Logan (3-6) responded with a long TD drive that was aided by a roughing the passer penalty on the Falcons.

The score was tied, 35-35, heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the final quarter, Hollingsworth connected with Ben Sells on a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 41-35.

Graham’s Zach Burroughs caused a Raider fumble on the ensuing possession, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Ben Logan moments later led to a Tucker Nave three-yard touchdown run for the Falcons.

The two-point conversion pass failed, and Graham led, 47-35, with five minutes remaining in the game.

Ben Logan had 509 total yards compared to 477 for the Falcons.

Hollingsworth completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 339 yards.

The Falcons (5-3) host Indian Lake (7-2) next Friday night.

Urbana 34, Northwestern 0

Urbana upended winless Northwestern, 34-0, in CBC football Friday night at UHS.

The Hillclimbers (2-7) play at North Union (7-2) next Friday night.

Graham's Zack Vanscoy (pictured) scored on a six-yard pass against visiting Ben Logan Friday night.