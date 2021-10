LEWISTOWN – Urbana held off Indian Lake, 4-3, in CBC boys soccer.

The Hillclimbers are now 6-3-4 overall and 3-1-4 in the CBC.

In CBC girls soccer, the Hillclimbers topped Indian Lake, 3-0, for a school-record 11th win this season.

Urbana is now 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the CBC.