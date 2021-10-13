WL-S knocks off Southeastern in girls soccer

SOUTH CHARLESTON – West Liberty-Salem beat Southeastern, 6-0, in OHC girls soccer.

Scoring goals for the Tigers were Emberly Cox (2), Amanda Domachowski, Lilli Williamson, Megan Hollar and Chloe Bender.

Brittany Neer, Maddie Cole and Domachowski each had an assist and Brooke Dunn had 2 saves in goal.

WL-S (9-6, 6-2) hosts a sectional game on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

WL-S boys fall

PLEASANT HILL – Newton beat WL-S, 3-2, in non-league boys soccer.

Scoring goals for WL-S were Matthew Christison and Logan Saylor. Christison and DJ Yoder had the Tigers’ assists and Carter Titus had 5 saves in goal.

The Tigers (9-4-2) play their final regular season game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Madison Plains. WL-S opens sectional play on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Greenon.

Graham swept

ST. PARIS – Ben Logan topped Graham, 4-1, in CBC boys soccer.

The Falcons are now 5-9-1.

In CBC girls soccer, Ben Logan defeated Graham, 2-1.

The Falcons are now 11-4.

Urbana soccer

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana and Northwestern played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer.

UHS is now 5-3-4.

In CBC girls soccer, Northwestern downed the Hillclimbers, 5-3.

Ashleigh Deskins, Marah Donahoe and Lyza Forson each scored a goal for UHS (10-3).