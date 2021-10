Indians defeat West Jefferson in volleyball

MECHANICSBURG – Abby Lawhorn recorded her 1,000th career dig as Mechanicsburg knocked off West Jefferson, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, in OHC volleyball.

For the Indians (9-10, 7-7), Lilly Cushman 10 kills, 31 digs, 12 receives and 3 aces, Ava Moore had 7 kills, 7 receives and 1 ace, Lawhorn had 55 digs, 22 receives, 2 aces and 1 kill, Payton Murphy had 9 kills and 4 blocks and Laney Vanhoose had 2 kills, 20 assists and 5 digs.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees lost, 25-20, 25-20. For the Indians, Darby Ayars had 6 assists, Ryann Meade had 2 kills and Maddy Severt added 20 digs.

Graham prevails

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated North Union, 25-9, 25-11, 25-19, in CBC volleyball.

For the Falcons (17-4, 7-2), Elaina Faulkner had 4 aces, Gillian Setty had 5 blocks and Dena Wilson added 22 assists.

Graham won the jayvee match, 25-14, 25-11.

UHS wins

LEWISTOWN – Urbana beat Indian Lake, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22, in CBC volleyball.

For UHS (13-8, 5-4) Ella Taylor had 41 assists, 17 digs and 2 aces, Emily Skelley had 26 kills, 12 digs and 2 aces, Arianna Cydrus had 11 kills and 9 digs, Olyvia Reed had 8 kills and 12 digs and Olivia Heckman Stoodt added 12 digs.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-21, 25-20. For UHS, Melina Keller had 3 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs, Malayna Melvin had 6 kills and 13 digs, Alyssa Wier had 5 digs and Jenna Weimer added 9 digs.

Wl-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S downed Fairbanks, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (18-2, 13-1), Gabby Williams had 38 assists, 3 kills, 6 digs and 1 ace , Michele Smith had 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces and was 12/15 on serves received, Bailey Poppe had 17 kills, 10 digs and was 9/9 on serves received, Chaley Wade had 7 kills and 4 digs and Ally Gaver added 30 digs and was 10/12 serving and 17/18 on serves received.

The WL-S jayvees lost, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18. For the Tigers, Londyn Loveless had 6 digs, 1 kill and was 8/8 serving with 2 aces and 6 assists, Teagan Boyd had 19 digs and was 26/27 on serves received, Whitney Strapp had 13 digs and was 7/8 serving and 7/7 on serves received and Cara Deam had 12 digs and was 14/14 serving and 7/9 on serves received.

WL-S’s 9th graders lost, 25-21, 30-28. For the Tigers, Audrey Collins had 2 aces, 1 dig, 6 kills and 3 assists and Kennedy Wallace added 3 kills and 7 assists.

Mechanicsburg’s Abby Lawhorn (pictured) returns a serve against visiting West Jefferson. Lawhorn recorded her 1,000th career dig in the match. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_lawhorn.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Abby Lawhorn (pictured) returns a serve against visiting West Jefferson. Lawhorn recorded her 1,000th career dig in the match. Photo by John Coffman Photography