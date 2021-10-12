WL-S JH volleyball teams claim OHC titles

The WL-S 7th grade and 8th grade volleyball teams won OHC tournament championships.

The 7th grade Tigers beat Northeastern, 25-12 25-12, and Triad, 25-16, 25-18. In the championship match, the Tigers defeated Fairbanks, 25-22, 9-25, 25-19.

For the day for WL-S (15-2), Belle Sarver had 33 points, 14 aces, 4 kills, 5 assists and 7 digs, Kiersten Stoll had 26 points, 11 aces, 8 kills, 11 digs and 2 blocks, Sophia Landon had 15 points, 6 aces, 2 assists and 4 digs and Lilli Heminger had 14 points, 5 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist and 5 digs.

The WL-S 8th graders won their semifinal match over Fairbanks, 25-23, 25-23. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 6 points, Addison Hutton had 5 points and 1 kill and Naomi Cole had 4 points and 8 kills. The Tigers (13-4) won the championship match, 25-21, 26-24. Lyndee Harrison had 6 points and 12 assists, Ava Poppe had 6 points, 5 aces, 7 kills and 4 digs, Naomi Cole had 8 points, 3 aces, 5 kills and 2 blocks.

The WL-S 7th grade volleyball team (pictured) claimed the OHC tournament title. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_7thgrade.jpg The WL-S 7th grade volleyball team (pictured) claimed the OHC tournament title. Submitted photos The WL-S 8th grade volleyball team (pictured) claimed the OHC tournament title. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_8thgrade.jpg The WL-S 8th grade volleyball team (pictured) claimed the OHC tournament title. Submitted photos