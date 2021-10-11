WL-S squads sweep at Anna Invitational

ANNA – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team took home the title at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday.

WL-S had 48 points and second-place Anna had 90.

Results for the Tigers were 2nd Megan Adams 19:07.1; 4th Ashley Yoder 19:51.2; 7th Addison McAuley 20:17.8; 16th Taylor Kennedy 21:35.9; 22nd Claire Longshore 22:05.6; 23rd Mandilyn Weaver 22:06.9; 36th Lily Smith 22:43.4 and 40th Anna Knox 22:57.0.

The Graham girls team placed 8th.

Results for the Falcons were Hailey Nash 20:56.2 (11th), Taylor Aldredge 22:38.0 (33rd), Kelsey Demarco 22:40.5 (35th), Audrey Larmee 25:41.0 (97th), Nora Uhl 26:49.8 (115th), Ella Parke 28:42.9 (142nd), Kaylie Strickland 28:58.6 (144th), Eliza Blosser 31:23.2 (157th) and Alli Putnam 31:51.9 (160th).

The WL-S boys team also won at Anna.

Results for the Tigers were Dylan Lauck 2nd 16:29.3; Tate Yoder 4th 16:47.1; Owen Harrison 5th 17:00.1; Asher Knox 13th 17:27.2; Troy Bradley 23rd 17:55.8; Ayden Estep 24th 18:01.0; Micah Smith 26th 18:07.0; Joey LaRoche 31st 18:14.8 and Quentin Rudolph 33rd 18:26.2.

The Graham boys team placed 14th.

Results for the Falcons were Cayden Bonham 18:52.0 (50th), Ashton Aldredge 19:14.7 (67th), Aiden Oburn 19:32.2 (79th), Sebastian Bowers 19:57.5 (101st), Ayden Rudolf 20:07.4 (110th), Carter Demarco 20:51.5 (146th), Carter Smith 21:24.9 (159th), Zachary Blosser 21:36.3 (168th), Zach Wheeland 21:58.8 (186th), Ben Parke 23:55.7 (236th), Braden Bost 24:49.1 (253rd), Tyler Shefbuch 25.20.1 (260th) and Weston Helman 26:04.9 (267th).

The Tiger teams will compete at the Ohio Heritage Conference Championships on Saturday at Cedarville University.

The WL-S junior high girls team won at Anna. Gwen McCullough was 5th in 12:57.

The Graham junior high girls team placed 12th. Leila Konicki was 27th in 14:44.5.

The WL-S junior high boys were second at Anna. Brevin Louden was 3rd in 11:17.

The Graham junior high boys team placed 10th. Garrett Wallen was 4th in 11:20.3.

Saxbe Invitational

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg cross country teams hosted the William B. Saxbe Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians’ high school boys team placed first and the girls were third.

Results for the boys were Will Negley (1st), Matthew Westfall (2nd) and Joshua Porter (3rd).

Results for the girls were Emma Rodgers (6th), Taylor Rausch (7th) and Emelee Porter (12th).

The Mechanicsburg junior high boys and girls team also won.

For the boys, CC Shultz was 1st and Beck Negley was 3rd.

For the girls, Clair Rodgers was 1st and Belle Rodgers was 3rd.

WL-S’s Ashley Yoder (pictured) placed 4th in 19:51.2 at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_yoder.jpg WL-S’s Ashley Yoder (pictured) placed 4th in 19:51.2 at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday. Submitted photo Graham’s Cayden Bonham (pictured) competes at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_bonham.jpg Graham’s Cayden Bonham (pictured) competes at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch