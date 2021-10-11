Graham teams sweep London in soccer

ST. PARIS – Graham beat London, 3-2, in CBC girls soccer on Saturday.

London jumped out to an early lead on a set piece goal. Graham responded to even the score before the half on a goal by senior captain Lauran Bailey.

In the second half, the Red Raiders went up again, but the Falcons (11-3) tied things up on a goal from Lilly Blair, assisted by senior captain Grace Nash. The Falcons finally pulled ahead on a goal by Rosey Dunham with under five minutes to play.

In CBC boys soccer on Saturday, Graham defeated London, 3-2. Ethan Daubenspeck, Cayden Hanes and Owen Powell each scored a goal for the Falcons (5-8-1).

WL-S sweeps

Oakwood beat visiting West Liberty-Salem, 2-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

For the Tigers (8-6), Delaney Wade had 8 saves in goal.

WL-S plays at Southeastern today at 5:30 p.m.

In non-league boys soccer on Saturday, WL-S defeated visiting Urbana, 3-2.

For the Tigers (9-3-2), Logan Saylor scored 2 goals and Owen Johnson had 1. Isaac Brown had 2 assists and DJ Yoder had 1 assist.

UHS (5-3-3) did not report statistics.

M’burg volleyball wins

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg topped Northwestern, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For the Indians (8-10), Lilly Cushman had 15 kills, 15 digs and 1 ace, Abby Lawhorn had 21 digs, 21 receives and 4 aces, Payton Murphy had 4 kills and 5 blocks, August Hartley had 6 kills and 4 blocks and Rylea Anway added 14 assists and 2 aces.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees lost, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12. For the Indians, Darby Ayars had 9 assists, Alissa Egan had 2 kills, Maddy Severt had 3 aces and Paige Chesser added 12 digs.