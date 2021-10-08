WL-S soccer teams sweep Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD – West Liberty-Salem defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 4-1, in OHC girls soccer.

For the Tigers (8-5, 5-2), Megan Hollar, Zoie Vermillion, Ivy Cline and Chloe Bender each scored a goal and Hollar, Macie Campbell and Maddie Cole each added an assist.

Delaney Wade had 3 saves in goal for WL-S, which plays at Oakwood today at 5:30 p.m.

In OHC boys soccer, WL-S beat Springfield Catholic Central, 1-0.

For the Tigers (8-3-2, 4-2), Owen Johnson scored off an Isaiah Reames assist in the first half to account for the winner.

Carter Titus had 2 saves in goal for WL-S, which hosts Urbana today at 1 p.m.