WL-S knocks off Triad in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S upended Triad, 25-14, 25-9, 25-7, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (17-2, 12-1), Gabby Williams had 28 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill and 7 aces, Michele Smith had 7 kills, 4 digs and was 14/14 serving with 2 aces, Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 8 digs and 1 block and Chaley Wade added 7 kills and 1 dig.

Triad (1-18, 0-12) did not report statistics.

WL-S’s jayvees won, 25-13, 25-13. For the Tigers, Whitney Strapp was 10/10 serving with 3 aces and 1 assist, Rylie Schultz had 4 kills and was 7/7 serving with 3 aces and Teagan Boyd had 5 kills and was 8/9 on serves received with 1 assist.

UHS falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Ben Logan defeated Urbana, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21, in CBC volleyball.

For UHS (13-7, 4-4), Emily Skelley had 19 kills and 10 digs , Arianna Cydrus had 9 kills and 9 digs, Olyvia Reed had 5 kills and 8 digs, Olivia Heckman Stoodt had 9 digs and Ella Taylor added 28 assists and 8 digs.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-10, 25-14. For UHS, Lauren Hoskins had 5 digs and Alyssa Wier added 2 digs and 1 ace.

Urbana’s 9th graders lost, 25-12, 25-14.

Graham wins

LEWISTOWN – Graham beat Indian Lake, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, in CBC volleyball.

For the Falcons (16-4, 6-2), Elaina Faulkner had 9 kills, 3 aces and 10 digs and Whytney Faulkner had 10 kills.

Graham’s three seniors – Elaina Faulkner, Gillian Setty and Dena Wilson – will be honored on Tuesday against visiting North Union.

Graham’s jayvees downed Indian Lake, 25-11, 25-16.

M’burg loses

MECHANICSBURG – Northeastern topped Mechanicsburg, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23, in OHC volleyball.

For the Indians (7-10, 6-7), Lilly Cushman had 8 kills, 12 digs and 1 ace, Ava Moore had 4 kills, Abby Lawhorn had 21 digs and 13 receives, Kara Bebout had 7 kills and 8 assists and Rylea Anway added 9 assists and 1 ace.

The Mechanicsburg jayvees lost, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th graders ended their regular season with a 25-15, 25-17 win over Northeastern. For the Tigers (12-2), Sophia Levan had 15 points and 8 aces, Kiersten Stoll had 6 points, 5 aces and 4 kills, Reagan Winters had 8 points and 3 aces and Emma Liggett added 2 kills.

The WL-S 8th graders ended their regular season with a 25-12, 25-5 win over Northeastern. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 11 points and 8 aces, Ellah Heminger had 7 points and 7 aces, Naomi Cole had 4 kills and Ava Poppe added 6 points, 4 aces and 2 kills.

WL-S’s Bailey Poppe (pictured) had 14 kills, 8 digs and 1 block against visiting Triad. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_poppe.jpg WL-S’s Bailey Poppe (pictured) had 14 kills, 8 digs and 1 block against visiting Triad. Photo by John Coffman Photography