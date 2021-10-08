Indians beat Fairbanks; WL-S, Triad fall

MILFORD CENTER – Top-ranked Mechanicsburg rallied to beat Fairbanks, 42-14, in OHC football Friday night.

The Indians led, 21-14, at the half.

Mechanicsburg (8-0) plays at WL-S (1-6) next Friday night.

Northeastern 42, WL-S 21

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern defeated WL-S, 42-21, in OHC football Friday night.

For the Tigers, a Gabe McGill scoring run and a touchdown pass from Christian Griffith to Trevor Berry in the first quarter evened the score at 14-14 heading into the second quarter.

Northeastern scored a pair of TDs in the second quarter to take a 28-14 lead at the half.

Trailing 35-14 late in the third quarter, the Tigers scored on a pass from Griffith to Austin Olejniczak.

The Jets (5-3) had 417 total yards compared to 279 for WL-S.

Griffith completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 105 yards and McGill rushed for 111 yards on 19 carries.

The Tigers (1-6) host unbeaten Mechanicsburg next Friday night.

West Jefferson 51, Triad 7

WEST JEFFERSON – Unbeaten West Jefferson knocked off Triad, 51-7, in OHC football Friday night.

The Cardinals (2-6) host Northeastern (5-3) next Friday night.

Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley (10) stretches for extra yardage during Friday night’s game at Fairbanks. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_conley-1.jpg Mechanicsburg quarterback Aaron Conley (10) stretches for extra yardage during Friday night’s game at Fairbanks. Photo by John Coffman Photography