Ben Logan tops Urbana; Graham falls to North Union

BELLEFONTAINE – Pass-happy Ben Logan defeated Urbana, 41-21, in CBC football Friday night.

The victory snapped the Raiders’ five-game losing streak.

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown at 9:54 of the first quarter to give the Hillclimbers a 7-0 lead.

UHS marched to the Ben Logan 31 on its next possession but the drive ended there on downs.

Ben Logan tied the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter on a 35-yard TD pass by Kam Allen.

With 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Urbana’s Landon Key intercepted a Ben Logan pass in the end zone, and the first quarter ended with the score tied at 7-7.

Aided by a facemask penalty on UHS, the Raiders finished off an 84-yard TD drive with a 29-yard pass from Allen to Sam Whitten to make it 14-7 with 8:11 remaining in the second quarter.

A Rayvon Rogan 39-yard run moments later gave the Hillclimbers a first down at the BL 1, and Rogan scored a play later to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:56 left in the second quarter.

BL’s Allen tossed a 36-yard TD pass less than two minutes later to make it 21-14.

Allen connected with Whitten on another TD pass with 1:58 remaining in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 27-14 lead at the half.

Allen passed for nearly 250 yards in the first half, and the Hillclimbers were plagued by penalties (9) and sacks (6) allowed on quarterback Will Donahoe.

Thanks to a holding penalty, UHS lost 22 yards on its first possession of the third quarter.

On Ben Logan’s ensuing possession, Allen was intercepted by Donahoe near the Urbana goal line.

Late in the third quarter, Donahoe scored on a 17-yard run to cut the Ben Logan lead to 27-21.

Urbana’s defense seemed to tire on Ben Logan’s ensuing possession, as the Raiders pounded it on the ground and scored on a one-yard run to make it 34-21 with 8:04 remaining in the game.

Ben Logan (3-5) sealed the victory with a 52-yard scoring run with 5:51 left.

Urbana (1-7) hosts winless Northwestern next Friday night.

North Union 14, Graham 0

RICHWOOD – North Union beat Graham, 14-0, in CBC football Friday night.

North Union (7-1) led, 7-0, at the half.

The Falcons (4-3) host Ben Logan next Friday night.