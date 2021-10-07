Urbana soccer teams sweep Graham

Peyton Mounce scored two goals as Urbana held off visiting Graham, 3-2, in CBC girls soccer.

Claire Keely added a goal for UHS (10-2, 6-1).

Amber Robeson and Lilly Blair scored goals for the Falcons (10-3, 5-3).

Mounce broke the school regular season scoring record in the first half with her 21st goal.

The Hillclimbers have also tied the 2019 school record for most wins in the regular season.

In CBC boys soccer, Urbana defeated visiting Graham, 4-0.

Oliver Grim, Landon Key, Jaxen Neff-Strickland and Kadren Neff-Strickland each scored a goal for UHS and Riley Johnson had an assist. Logan Segovia had six saves in goal.

Urbana is now 5-2-3, 2-1-3 while Graham drops to 4-8-1, 2-5-1.

District golf

MIAMISBURG – Graham’s Zoey Merritt shot an 82 at the Division II girls district golf tournament but did not advance.

Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch shot a 103.

Urbana’s Oliver Grim (left) vies for the ball with Graham’s Ethan Daubenspeck during a game at UHS. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_grim.jpg Urbana’s Oliver Grim (left) vies for the ball with Graham’s Ethan Daubenspeck during a game at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography