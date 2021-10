CINCINNATI – Graham placed ninth and Urbana was 10th at the Division II boys golf district tournament.

Neither team advanced, nor did any individuals.

For Graham, Grant Woodruff had a 77, Mason Huffman an 89, Eric Goddard an 81, Brent Case a 100 and Eli Martin a 96.

For UHS, Tate Armstrong had a 79, Zach Hoskins an 87, Jack Buckalew a 102, Riley Wilson a 107 and Kaz Scott a 103.