Urbana soccer teams sweep Bellefontaine

Urbana defeated visiting Bellefontaine, 3-0, in CBC non-divisional boys soccer.

For UHS, Oliver Grim scored two goals and had one assist and Kadren Neff-Strickland added one goal.

Logan Segovia had nine saves in goal for the Hillclimbers (4-2-3, 1-1-3).

In CBC non-divisional girls soccer, Peyton Mounce scored four goals as Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 4-0.

The Hillclimbers are now 9-2, 5-1.

GHS soccer splits

ST. PARIS – Shawnee topped Graham, 5-2, in CBC non-divisional girls soccer.

Rosey Dunham and Amber Robeson had goals for Graham.

The Falcons are now 10-2, 5-2 while the Braves improve to 10-2, 6-0.

In CBC non-divisional boys soccer, Graham downed winless Shawnee, 2-0.

For the Falcons (4-7-1, 2-4-1), Owen Powell and Nathan Ryman each scored a goal and Bode McGuire added an assist.

Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland (17) and Kadren Neff-Strickland (1) vie for possession of the ball during a match with visiting Bellefontaine. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_uhssoccer.jpg Urbana’s Jaxen Neff-Strickland (17) and Kadren Neff-Strickland (1) vie for possession of the ball during a match with visiting Bellefontaine. Photo by Ray Westcott