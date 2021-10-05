Urbana soccer teams sweep Bellefontaine

Urbana defeated visiting Bellefontaine, 3-0, in CBC non-divisional boys soccer.
For UHS, Oliver Grim scored two goals and had one assist and Kadren Neff-Strickland added one goal.
Logan Segovia had nine saves in goal for the Hillclimbers (4-2-3, 1-1-3).
In CBC non-divisional girls soccer, Peyton Mounce scored four goals as Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 4-0.
The Hillclimbers are now 9-2, 5-1.
GHS soccer splits
ST. PARIS – Shawnee topped Graham, 5-2, in CBC non-divisional girls soccer.
Rosey Dunham and Amber Robeson had goals for Graham.
The Falcons are now 10-2, 5-2 while the Braves improve to 10-2, 6-0.
In CBC non-divisional boys soccer, Graham downed winless Shawnee, 2-0.
For the Falcons (4-7-1, 2-4-1), Owen Powell and Nathan Ryman each scored a goal and Bode McGuire added an assist.