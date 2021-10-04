WL-S holds off Urbana in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Urbana, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For the Hillclimbers, Emily Skelley had 31 kills and 9 digs, Olyvia Reed had 7 kills and 12 digs, Ella Taylor had 36 assists, 6 kills and 11 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 4 kills and 6 digs and Olivia Heckman Stoodt added 11 digs.

Jackson Center topped UHS, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

For Urbana (11-7), Skelley had 12 kills and 10 digs, Reed had 5 kills and 9 digs, Cydrus had 5 kills and Taylor added 18 assists and 14 digs.

WL-S lost to Jackson Center, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17.

For the day for the Tigers (15-2), Gabby Williams had 60 assists, 4 aces and 10 digs, Leah Ropp had 15 kills and 7 digs, Bailey Poppe had 24 kills and 27 digs, Chaley Wade had 11 kills and Ally Gaver added 37 digs and was 53/56 on serves received.

Urbana’s jayvees lost to Jackson Center, 25-13, 25-15, and to WL-S, 25-15, 25-21.

WL-S’s jayvees lost to Jackson Center, 25-12, 25-15. For the Tigers for the day, Londyn Loveless had 10 digs, 4 kills and was 10/11 serving with 4 aces and 9 assists, Mallory Bostick had 2 digs, 3 kills and was 11/14 serving with 6 aces and Rylie Schultz added 5 digs, 6 kills and was 15/16 serving with 5 aces and 8 assists.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th graders beat Tecumseh in the first round of the CBC tournament, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13. Khloe Parcels led the way in serves for GJHS, followed by Zoey Conn and Brinlee Middleton.

Graham’s 8th graders’ season came to an end with their loss to Northwestern, 25-9, 25-10. Claire Hannahs was the top server for Graham.

Urbana’s Arianna Cydrus (left) goes for the kill against WL-S on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_cydrus.jpg Urbana’s Arianna Cydrus (left) goes for the kill against WL-S on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography