Graham soccer teams split with Stebbins

ST. PARIS – Lauran Bailey and Madison Lute each had a hat trick as Graham defeated Stebbins, 9-2, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Rosey Dunham added a school-record four assists for the Falcons, who are now 10-1 overall.

Stebbins beat Graham, 2-1, in non-league boys soccer on Saturday.

The Falcons are now 3-7-1 overall.

JH cross country

The West Liberty-Salem junior high cross country team placed first at the Jim Murray Invitational on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Brevin Louden was first in 11:35 and Dylan King was sixth in 12:03.

The WL-S girls team placed second.

For the Tigers, Gwen McCullough was second in 12:52.