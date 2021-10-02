Graham routs Northwestern; UHS falls to IL

ST. PARIS – Graham routed winless Northwestern, 54-18, in CBC football Friday night.

For the Falcons, Zack Vanscoy rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns and added a TD reception.

Quarterback Eli Hollingsworth completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 138 yards four touchdowns.

Jayden Sells had four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown and Sam Wright added two TD receptions.

In addition, Tucker Nave rushed for a touchdown and Jeffrey Honeycutt had an interception return for a TD.

“Our players responded very well to a little adversity over the last two weeks,” said Graham Coach Dave Taynor. “We executed well and won the turnover battle. We also adjusted well in game to a couple of different offensive formations and defensive fronts.”

The Falcons (4-2) play at North Union (6-1) next Friday night.

Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Urbana, 48-21, in CBC football Friday night.

The Hillclimbers trailed the Lakers (5-2) 41-0 in the second half when Rayvon Rogan scored on an 80-yard run.

Urbana (1-6) plays at Ben Logan (2-5) next Friday night.

Graham quarterback Eli Hollingsworth (2) eludes a pair of Northwestern defenders during Friday night’s game at GHS. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_hollingsworth.jpg Graham quarterback Eli Hollingsworth (2) eludes a pair of Northwestern defenders during Friday night’s game at GHS. Brenda Burns/Urbana Daily Citizen