Mechanicsburg downs Jets; WL-S, Triad fall

MECHANICSBURG – Jake Hurst rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns as unbeaten Mechanicsburg defeated Northeastern, 34-7, in OHC football Friday night.

In addition, quarterback Aaron Conley rushed for 197 yards and two TDs.

The Indians led, 14-7, at the half.

In the third quarter, Conley scored on a 60-yard run and Hurst added a 61-yard scoring scamper moments later to make it 28-7.

Conley added a 56-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

The Indians (7-0) play at Fairbanks (5-2) next Friday night.

West Jefferson 42, WL-S 28

WEST LIBERTY – Undefeated West Jefferson rallied to beat WL-S, 42-28, in OHC football Friday night.

The Tigers led, 28-13, late in the second quarter when West Jeff quarterback Tyler Buescher completed a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to MJ Book to make it 28-21 at the half.

In the second half, it was all West Jeff (7-0), as the Roughriders found paydirt on a pair of Hayden Salyer 10-yard runs in the third quarter and a Buescher to Book 52-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

For the Tigers in the first half, quarterback Christian Griffith connected with Trevor Berry on a pair of TD passes and Gabe McGill had a pair of scoring runs.

The Roughriders had 477 total yards compared to 372 for the Tigers.

Griffith completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 220 yards while Buescher completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 309 yards.

McGill rushed for 137 yards on 21 carries and Salyer rushed for 162 yards on 22 carries.

WL-S (1-5) plays at Northeastern (4-3) next Friday night.

Fairbanks 41, Triad 7

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks knocked off Triad, 41-7, in OHC football Friday night.

The Cardinals (2-5) play at unbeaten West Jefferson next Friday night.

Photo by John Coffman Photography