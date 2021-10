Urbana downs North Union in volleyball

RICHWOOD – Urbana beat North Union, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, in CBC volleyball on Thursday.

For UHS (11-5, 3-3), Emily Skelley had 15 kills and 7 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 13 kills and 8 digs, Erica Crooks had 2 kills, Ella Taylor had 29 assists and 3 aces, Olyvia Reed had 20 digs and Haleigh Schetter added 4 aces and 6 digs.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19. For the Hillclimbers, Catie Timm had 5 kills, Jazmyn Scott had 7 kills, Jenna Weimer had 10 digs and Alyssa Wier added 7 digs.

Urbana’s freshmen lost, 25-17, 25-10. For UHS, Malayna Melvin had 2 kills, Scott had 3 aces and Timm added 4 digs.

Urbana’s Erica Crooks (pictured) had 2 kills in a win over North Union. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_crooks2.jpg Urbana’s Erica Crooks (pictured) had 2 kills in a win over North Union. Photo by John Coffman Photography